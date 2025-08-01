All disappointments in talks due to excessive expectations — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Disappointments in negotiations arise from excessive expectations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when answering reporters’ questions about the negotiations with Ukraine.

"As is known, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. It is a general rule. But, in order to reach a peaceful solution, we need thorough talks, not public ones. This should be done quietly, in the silence of the negotiation process," Putin said.

The president pointed out that creating working groups on the settlement was proposed for this purpose. "In general, the Ukrainian side reacted positively. We agreed that we could quietly conduct negotiations without cameras, free from political drama, and seek compromises. This work has not yet begun," Putin added.

"But, in general, I repeat, the Ukrainian side's initial reaction seemed positive. Therefore, we expect that this process will begin," the Russian president concluded.