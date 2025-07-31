FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This gift from the Laotian leader marks the second time the Russian president has been presented with elephants. In 2024, Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing sent Putin six baby elephants, which were later transported to the Moscow Zoo.

TASS has summarized key facts about Putin’s pets.

Dogs

Connie, a black female Labrador Retriever, who was trained as a search and rescue dog, was presented to Vladimir Putin as a gift by Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2000. Connie often accompanied Putin during his meetings with world leaders who visited Russia. In 2003 Connie gave birth to eight puppies, all of which were given away. The dog is depicted in Connie’s Stories, a children’s book in English. She died aged 15 in 2014.

Buffy, a caramel and white Karakachan shepherd puppy, was given to Putin during his visit to Bulgaria in 2010 by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. A nationwide contest was held to choose the name for the dog and the winner, a five-year-old boy from Moscow, was later invited to Putin’s residence to play with Buffy.

In 2012, Yume, a female Akita puppy, was brought to Putin from Japan by Akita Prefecture governor Norihisa Satake as a gift to show gratitude for Russia’s assistance after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The name "Yume," which means "dream" in Japanese, was chosen by Putin himself. Satake, known for his love of felines, was given a Siberian cat in return.

In 2017, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, gave Putin an Alabai (Central Asian shepherd dog) puppy as a birthday present ahead of a CIS summit in Sochi. The dog’s name, "Verny," means "faithful" in Russian.

In 2019, Putin was presented with two dogs. In January, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gave him a Sarplaninac puppy named Pasha. Two months later Kyrgyz leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov handed over an Orlov trotter and a puppy of the domestic Taigan breed to Putin during his visit to the Central Asian republic.

In June 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave Putin a pair of Pungsan hunting dogs, the North Korea’s national breed, in honor of his visit to the country. This breed is very rare and little known outside its home country. Today it is considered a national symbol of North Korea.

Tiger, leopards, horses and other pets

In 2008, Putin, while serving as Russia’s prime minister, received a two-month female Amur tiger cub as a birthday present. Putin did not disclose who gave the animal to him and sent the cub named Masha to a safari park in Gelendzhik, a popular Black sea resort.

In 2009, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov sent Putin two Persian leopards (also known as the Caucasian Leopard, the largest of leopard subspecies) who were settled at a leopard breeding center in Sochi.

Putin has on a number of occasions received horses as gifts from Russian governors and foreign leaders, including from the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The list of the Russian leader’s pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world.