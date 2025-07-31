DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost several dozen elite units of crack troops and UAV operators in battles for Chasov Yar in the DPR, Russian military sources told TASS.

"Dozens of enemy elite units have been destroyed in Chasov Yar over the entire period. They include attack troops, drone operators and all their coordination and reconnaissance," the sources said.

Earlier, military sources told TASS that Ukraine’s largest group in the history of the special military operation was destroyed in Chasov Yar.

On July 31 the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar. The fighting for the city lasted over a year and was among the most fiercely contested in the Donbass Region, owing to its complex terrain and strategic architectural and infrastructural features.