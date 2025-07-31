MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The liberation of Chasov Yar is an evidence of effectiveness of the Russian fulfilment of the objectives of the special military operation, Editor-in-Chief of the National Defense Journal Igor Korotchenko told TASS.

"The constant advance of the Russian forces along the whole combat engagement line and liberation of new settlements and territories testified that Russia is successfully continuing the special military operation and will not abandon the basic principles and objectives declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The liberation of Chasov Yar marks Russian military successes. It has a symbolic and political significance in the context of the ultimatum of US President Donald Trump, he added.

"Russia remains calm and resolute. The Russian military acts to the maximum effectiveness. Work to destroy critical infrastructure of the Zelensky regime and undermine its sustainability continues. We can be sure that no outside pressure from the West can stop the fulfilment of the objectives of the special military operation." he said.