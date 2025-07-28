IAEA chief Grossi could come to Russia in late September — envoy

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi could make his next trip to Russia around the end of September, when the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry is celebrated in the country, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"Usually they (consultations between Russia and the IAEA - TASS) take place once every 3-4 months. In this case, four months would be around the end of September, when the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry is widely celebrated in our country, making it a perfect time for Grossi to come to Moscow. It just makes sense," the permanent representative told an online briefing.

However, Ulyanov was not yet sure when during these celebrations there would be time "for business consultations on the specifics of the situation at the nuclear power station. This topic has not been discussed yet," he added. "If scheduling conflicts arise, the consultations may be postponed by a month or two, potentially taking place in early November instead."