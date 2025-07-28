SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. The forces seeking to destroy Russia are once again gaining momentum in Europe, and the so-called vaccine against Nazism appears to be losing its effectiveness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the Terra Scientia youth forum.

"US President Donald Trump is a pragmatist who he does not desire war. Unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden, and the current European elites - such as Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and others - Trump remains open to dialogue," Lavrov emphasized.

"Throughout history, even during the Cold War, dialogue served as a vital tool, helping opposing camps better understand each other's intentions and ultimately preventing major conflicts. Unfortunately, this instinct seems to have been lost in Europe - just as the 'vaccine' against Nazism has become ineffective. The same forces that once sought to destroy Russia are making a resurgence across the continent. In particular, they have chosen Ukraine as their strike mechanism against us, simply accepting everything it does," Lavrov asserted.

He also pointed to remarks made by European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, who stated that Ukraine had fulfilled all the conditions to begin negotiations on joining the European Union. "Has anyone ever heard Europe criticize Ukraine's approach to its obligations regarding human rights - language policies, education, media, and culture? The Russian language is now legally prohibited in all these areas," Lavrov recalled.