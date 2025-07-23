ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is over; Moscow hopes to maintain contact with Kiev, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation, said after the negotiations.

The parties agreed to continue exchanges of prisoners of war and work on humanitarian issues.

TASS has gathered the key takeaways from Medinsky’s statements.

Draft memorandums

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations had a long discussion of the positions set out in their draft memorandums on resolving the conflict.

"Naturally, we held a long discussion of the positions that our countries set out in the memorandums we had exchanged. Our positions are quite far apart but we agreed to maintain contact."

Prisoner of war swaps

Russia and Ukraine have completed the second major swap of prisoners of war, exchanging "about 1,200 individuals" each.

Lvov Mayor Andrey Sadovoy’s proposal to exhume the remains of fallen soldiers in order to exchange them for prisoners of war reflects a moral decay: "I think they are ashamed of their own half-baked gauleiter who plans to exhume human remains. They exhume the remains of members of the Russian Imperial Army and Soviet soldiers, while there were many Ukrainians among them. It's a complete moral decay."

Handover of bodies

Russia handed more than 7,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev: "Guided by a moral belief that fallen soldiers should be buried in their homeland, we sent over 7,000 bodies back to Ukraine."

In return, Russia "received a small number of bodies."

Moscow suggested transferring another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. "As soon as Kiev is technically ready to receive the bodies, they will be transferred to Ukraine with the assistance of the Red Cross."

Humanitarian pauses

Russia suggests resuming short humanitarian pauses in fighting.

"We once again called on Ukraine to consider the very important issue of short pauses in fighting along the line of contact, which would last 24 to 48 hours, in order for medical teams to collect the wounded and for commanders to collect the bodies of their troops."

"Medical teams are currently exposed to too much risk when evacuating wounded soldiers from the grey zone, which is dominated by drones."

Return of civilians, children

Moscow notes with regret that not all civilians taken away from Russia’s borderline the Kursk Region have been returned by Ukraine. "There aren’t many of them - about 30 people - but they are still being held by Ukraine."

Russia is ready to exchange Ukrainian soldiers and other individuals for Kursk residents.

"As for the tens of thousands of children that were allegedly taken away from Ukraine, we have worked through the list of 339 Ukrainian children. Some of the kids have returned to Ukraine; work on others continues. If their parents, close relatives or representatives turn up, the children will immediately return home."

Most of the children from the list that Kiev handed over to Moscow have never been in Russia. "They are most likely somewhere in Europe."

The children were currently in the government’s care, safe at child care facilities.

Working groups

Moscow invited Ukraine to create three working groups on political, military and humanitarian issues to work online. "In order to save time and taxpayer money, we offered to form three working groups under our delegation, which will work online." "There will be working groups on political, humanitarian and military issues, which will include experts from military agencies."

Ukraine agreed to consider the proposal.

On bilateral summit

An agreement on resolving the crisis needs to be discussed before the two countries' leaders can meet.

"In order for such a meeting to take place, the terms of an agreement need to be developed so it’s clear to the parties what to discuss at the meeting. In fact, such meetings are not for discussing agreements but for signing them."

"There is no point meeting to discuss everything from scratch."

Fourth round

Moscow hopes that the fourth round of talks with Kiev will eventually take place: "We hope there will be [a fourth round].".