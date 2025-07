ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks has begun at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, a TASS source said that the heads of the delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one meeting at the palace.

According to the TRT Haber TV channel, the start of negotiations was scheduled for 7 p.m. However, the extended meeting started more than an hour later.