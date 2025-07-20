Kremlin envoy to partake in UN High-Level Political Forum

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian president’s envoy for relations with international organizations for achievement of the sustainable development goals Boris Titov will participate in a High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) from July 21 to 23 the United Nations, his spokesperson said.

"Boris Titov's program includes presentations at the following HLPF sections: general debate (national speech), Regional Perspectives on the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, Promotion of the SDGs in Russia: best practices, progress review and voluntary local review of the Republic of Tatarstan," the spokesperson said.

Titov will meet with UN Deputy Secretary General Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Chairman of the UN Group on Sustainable Development Amina Mohammed, UN Assistant Secretary General for Development Coordination Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, head of the US delegation to the HLPF Jonathan Schreier, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Nigel Clarke, Brazilian sherpa in BRICS Mauricio Lyrio, and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

The HLPF has been held annually since 2015. It brings together countries to assess their efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.