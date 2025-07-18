Russia treats Ukraine, bilateral relations as separate lines in dialogue with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s remarks expressing disappointment with the Ukrainian settlement process have little bearing on the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

"These lines are different. One topic is the Ukrainian settlement, and another one is our bilateral relations, all irritants in our ties, problematic issues, which we have a lot of," the Kremlin spokesman clarified.

On July 14, Trump stated he was "disappointed" with Russia and its president, and announced plans to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev — provided Europe, under NATO coordination, financed such transfers. He also threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if agreements on Ukraine are not reached within 50 days.

Meanwhile, Moscow and Washington have been engaged in talks aimed at easing tensions and improving bilateral ties. However, progress on this front has recently stalled at the initiative of the United States.