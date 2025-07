MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Western weapons supplies to Kiev will only make the war last longer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"Basically, weapons supplies don't go towards peace but to prolonging the ongoing conflict," he said.

"I would like to point it out once again that [the North Atlantic Alliance’s] Secretary General Mark Rutte has said NATO’s primary goal is to back Ukraine in the fight," the senior Russian diplomat added.