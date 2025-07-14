MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. NATO countries will use Moldova in the armed conflict against Russia to hamper Russian forces’ advance toward Odessa as it needs that city as a military base and a transport hub to organize shipments of minerals from Ukraine across the Black Sea, a Russian expert told TASS.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier in the day that the North Atlantic Alliance is making active preparations to use Moldova as a battering ram in a potential armed conflict with Russia. "Brussels has made a decision to accelerate the transformation of this country into ‘the alliance’s bridgehead on its eastern flanks, given the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine," the SVR said.

"Our enemy is seeking to turn Odessa into a NATO base. That is why the West’s key task is to hamper the Russian army’s advance as part of the special military operation. They need Odessa because it has advantageous location as a military base. Apart from that, Odessa comprises five largest ports, plus three more ports in the Odessa Region. These ports are very convenient and the West plans to use them as a logistics hub, to organize shipments of everything looted from Ukraine: grain and minerals," said political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev.

According to the expert, the plans are to complicate the situation in the region by means of internal conflicts in Moldova, which borders the Odessa Region. Thus, he anticipates that NATO countries will push Chisinau to attack the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic where Russian peacekeepers are deployed. And once Moldovan President Maia Sandu holds a pro-NATO position, she is likely to plunge into hostilities against Transnistria, and then against Russia.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. The presidential authority in Moldova is limited, with real power being in the hands of the government which is appointed by the parliamentary majority. In the presidential election in October 2024, Moldovan President Maia Sandu lost to her rival, Alexandr Stoianogo, the country’s former prosecutor general who was nominated by the Party of Socialists, in the voting inside the country. However, Sandu managed to secure overall victory after more than 300,000 Moldovan labor migrants voted at 200 polling stations set up in EU countries. Leaders of the largest opposition parties refused to recognize her win, accusing her of rigging the election and usurping power with support from Western donors.