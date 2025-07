MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The tone of the phone call between the Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, shifted several times but they were able to hold a substantive conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

"There were different intonations. This is a working process. But I repeat again: The conversation was fairly substantive," Peskov said when asked whether the phone call was emotional.