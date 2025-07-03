Kremlin to inform media if Putin holds another telephone call with Trump — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not be announcing to media in advance a possible date and time of a telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump and will provide information only if such a conversation takes place, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are never announcing such telephone calls in advance and we will inform you following the fact when and if this happens," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether Putin intended to call Trump to extend congratulations on the US Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

On June 4, the presidents of Russia and the United States held their fourth phone call since Trump had taken office. The heads of state discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Putin detailing the outcome of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine and assessing the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a news briefing following the presidents’ telephone call that the leaders had also touched upon a number of other issues.

The fourth phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the US lasted an hour and ten minutes. In their previous call, Putin and Trump discussed bilateral relations and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict, including the idea of memorandums between Moscow and Kiev, which would set out the views of the parties on a potential truce.

Prior to that, the presidents of Russia and the United States spoke on February 12 and March 18. They addressed efforts to normalize relations between Moscow and Washingtonand various aspects of settling the conflict in Ukraine.