Ukraine uses Storm Shadows in June 30 missile strike on civilian targets in DPR

DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed formations have used long-range Storm Shadow missiles on civilian facilities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for the first time ever, according to preliminary information, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, this is the first instance of the use of a long-range air-to-surface Storm Shadow missile by Ukraine’s armed formations on civilian targets in the DPR," Miroshnik said, commenting on Monday’s shelling attack on Donetsk.

He added that, given that the republic is constantly shelled by Ukrainian troops, "this attack was not unique in terms of the number of casualties or the amount of damage."

On Monday, at 9:30 p.m. Moscow time (6:30 p.m. GMT), Ukrainian forces attacked the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk with long-range air-launched missiles. One civilian was killed and three more were injured in the strike. Two of them were hospitalized with moderate injuries, one is being treated on an outpatient basis. The strike damaged 11 shopping stands at a local market, six stores burned down completely, and a department store and a bank were damaged. The press service of the main military investigative directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee said that the strike was delivered with Storm Shadow missiles.