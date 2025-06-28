MP calls Danish general's fears of Russia's invasion of Greenland "stupidity of year"

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Concerns of head of the Danish joint command in the Arctic Soren Andersen about a possible Russian "invasion on the east coast catch up and surpass" comment of French President Emmanuel Macron about "Russians at the gates of Paris," said Senator Alexey Pushkov.

"Denmark has decided to enter the competition for the stupidity of the year. So far, Macron has claimed the first place with his statement that he "sees" Russians at the gates of Paris. But now he has been overtaken and outshined by a Dane, the head of the Danish Arctic Command, Andersen, who fears the appearance of the Russians in Greenland. [US President Donald] Trump doesn't bother him, he says, and he doesn't prevent him from sleeping. But because of the ‘Russians in Greenland,’ he has already lost his peace of mind," Pushkov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Andersen said in an interview with Reuters that if Russia starts changing its behavior off the coast of Greenland, Denmark should be able to respond. He noted that "if Russia lands on the east coast, this operation will quickly turn into a rescue operation.".