European citizens being 'robbed' for sake of war in Ukraine — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. European citizens are being robbed to finance senseless military activities by the Kiev regime, all in the name of achieving the West’s equally foolish goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with Laotian counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Moscow, Lavrov commented on NATO's decision to raise defense and security spending to 5% of GDP.

He noted how such a decision impacts ordinary Europeans, who have already lost their shirt in this regard.

"The threat is getting worse, and it is a threat to taxpayers in the European Union and Britain, who have simply been robbed over the past three years," Lavrov said.

"Instead of channeling the benefits obtained through taxation to solve the most acute social and economic issues, this money is being spent on a senseless war in Ukraine, senseless because, for all their posturing, the Europeans have no chance of achieving their declared goals, namely, the strategic defeat of Russia," Russia’s top diplomat added.