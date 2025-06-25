Lavrov notes positive signals coming from US, Israel, Iran

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. The United States, Israel, and Iran are sending positive signals, and a genuine move toward conflict resolution would be a welcome relief for all, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an address to staff, faculty, and students at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Institute of International Relations.

"Yesterday, we heard some encouraging statements from Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv, although they were later followed by rather ambiguous and contradictory remarks," Lavrov noted. "I’m cautious about embracing wishful thinking, but if these ideas are truly implemented - and we will do our part to support that process - I believe the entire international community will breathe a sigh of relief."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.