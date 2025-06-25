Russia ready to facilitate signing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan if necessary, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This agreement is needed for the stability and security of the region," Peskov said at a news briefing. "On our behalf, we have always repeated that if it is requested, we are ready to contribute to this process."

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the two sides had formulated the text of its peace treaty with Azerbaijan and that Yerevan was ready to discuss a venue and timeframes for signing the document.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said that the agreement could be signed provided a number of conditions are met, including a halt to shootings on the border and Armenia tweaking its Constitution to exclude any territorial claims to Azerbaijan.