Kremlin hopes there will be no new escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia hopes that tensions between Yerevan and Baku will not escalate anew, as Armenia and Azerbaijan are nearing the signing of a peace treaty, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a news briefing.

"We hope that this will not occur," Peskov remarked in response to a question on the matter. This is how he commented on media publications with reference to a remark by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who accused Armenia of war crimes during the period of escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"The countries are very close to completing their work on the treaty, and we sincerely hope it will be finalized soon. Such a treaty is crucial for ensuring stability and fostering a secure environment in the region."

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the text of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon by both sides and that Yerevan was ready to discuss proposals regarding the place and date of signing the document. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said that the agreement could be concluded if a number of conditions were met, including an end to bombardments of border areas and amendments to the Armenian Constitution that would exclude territorial claims against Baku.