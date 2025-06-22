Putin to spend four days in China though such long visits rarity — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A multi-day foreign visit is a rarity, though Russian President Vladimir Putin will spend four days in China, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with GTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Well, yes," he said when asked whether the visit would indeed last four days from August 31 to September 3. "There are several events planned there," Ushakov said, adding that such a long visit "is a rarity."

Ushakov said earlier that Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had agreed to meet at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit, which will run from August 31 through September 1. Major bilateral talks are slated for September 2, while on September 3 in Beijing, the two leaders will take part in the festivities dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of WWII, he added.