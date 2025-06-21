Putin to take part in Brazil-hosted next BRICS summit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the upcoming BRICS summit, which will be hosted by Brazil from July 6-7, but he hasn’t yet chosen the format of his participation, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TASS.

"The format hasn’t been decided yet," he said.

But one way or another Putin will take part in the summit, according to the official.

"Of course," Ushakov said.

Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. Russia held a BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan in October last year.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.