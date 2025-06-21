Russia is fulfilling all agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul — Medinsky

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is fully honoring all agreements reached in Istanbul regarding the transfer of the bodies of deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel to Kiev, and recent media reports alleging body substitutions are not a new tactic and resemble the methods used by Nazi propagandists, Aide to the President of Russia and head of the Russian delegation in negotiations with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky told reporters.

Earlier, media outlets reported claims that in the process of transferring more than 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Russia was allegedly substituting them with the bodies of Russian servicemen. "This tactic is not new. The operatives of [Nazi Germany’s Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph] Goebbels used a similar method," Medinsky noted.

"Let me reiterate: Russia is fulfilling all of its commitments. Ukraine has received 6,060 bodies of its servicemen. In return, we have received the remains of 78 Russian soldiers. We will not comment on the numbers. Every death is a tragedy," he emphasized.

Medinsky speculated that the body of the soldier referred to by the Ukrainian side was picked up on the battlefield, "and then Ukrainian propagandists recalled the playbook taught to them by their senior comrades.".