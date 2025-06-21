Ukraine tries to ‘prick’ Russia with story about returned Russian soldier’s body — source

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The story about the returned body of a Russian serviceman surfaced in the media at a time when Ukraine needed to "prick" Russia over the disproportion in the exchange of bodies, a source close to the Russian negotiating team told TASS.

Under the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine, while Kiev returned only 78 bodies to Moscow. Ukrainian media began publishing reports alleging that Russian servicemen’s bodies were being swapped.

"The body of the mentioned serviceman was handed over to Russia during the latest exchange, when we returned over 6,000 remains to Ukraine. And suddenly, just when it was necessary to ‘prick’ Russia over the inconvenient exchange ratio for Kiev, both the body and the military ID appear," the source said.

"At the same time, the negotiating team was informed that this body arrived in Ukraine during the February repatriation from Russia and was classified as ‘unidentified,’" the agency’s source said.

The source also noted that "in February, naturally, there was no military ID with the body and could not have been, since during the examination the body is thoroughly inspected.".