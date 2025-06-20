Russia backs Iran’s fight for legitimate interests, peaceful nuclear program — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow supports Tehran in the fight for its legitimate interests, including a peaceful nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have built certain friendly relations with Iran. First of all, in this context, we always fulfill all our obligations. The same is happening on the Russian-Iranian track. We support Iran in the fight for its legitimate interests, including the fight for its interests related to peaceful atom. And we have always held this position. Our principled position in this case and in this conflict has not changed," he said.

Putin commented on criticism in Western media that Moscow allegedly should have helped Iran against Israel.

"Who says we should have done more. More of what? Start some kind of combat operations, is that it?" he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We already have combat operations going on against those whom we consider opponents of the ideas we defend and who pose a threat to the Russian Federation."

They are "basically the same forces - with Iran and in the case of Russia," he said. These opponents are "far behind the frontline," he added.

"They are not those that are at the line of engagement," he went on to say.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to become a mediator.

