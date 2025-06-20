Kiev creates own problems after deciding to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime created a problem for itself by ordering invasions into Russia’s Kursk region where the combat engagement line increased significantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They are losing their combat capabilities, to speak in general terms," Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"They [Kiev authorities] personally formed a line of combat contact stretching along for almost two thousand kilometers," Putin said.

"We had been taking care of 2,000-kilometers stretch along the frontline and along the border lines, which means that another 1,600-kilometer stretch began posing a threat to us," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"They have torn apart their armed forces capabilities," Putin continued. "A bigger stupidity in terms of the military point of view is hardly imaginable. They are creating problems for themselves as you may see."

