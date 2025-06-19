Russia receives no military assistance requests from Iran — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran does not include a provision on mutual military assistance. Moreover, Tehran has not requested such assistance from Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel.

"During his conversation with news agency heads, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin was asked whether Russia would provide military assistance to Iran and replied that, first of all, Iran has not asked us for such aid, and, moreover, the framework of our existing agreement with Iran itself does not include any clause on mutual military aid in such situations. There are no such provisions," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Nevertheless, Russia’s support for Iran is evident, Peskov noted. "When this conflict began, our statement, issued by the Foreign Ministry, included condemnation of Israel’s actions, condemnation of the strikes, and our uncompromising position that the attacks must stop and the conflict needs to be resolved through peaceful negotiations," Peskov recalled.

Peskov also pointed out that Moscow had expressed readiness to mediate in resolving the Iran-Israel conflict if necessary. "President Putin said this to his [US] counterpart, [Donald] Trump, and it was also discussed during his recent phone conversations with [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Iranian] President [Masoud] Pezeshkian," the spokesman added.