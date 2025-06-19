Putin says not even discussing possibility of Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he does not even want to discuss the possibility of Israel killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"If I may, I hope this will be the most correct answer to your question: ‘I do not even wish to discuss such a possibility’," he said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS, when asked what Russia's reaction would be if Israel were to assassinate the ayatollah.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said there are currently no plans to eliminate Iran's supreme leader, adding that Khamenei is an easy target.