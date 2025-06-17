Israel shows no intention to pursue peace path in conflict with Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow does not see Israel's intention to turn to any mediators in resolving the conflict with Iran "and to enter the peace track in general," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You all know that the Russian side and, in particular, President [Vladimir] Putin said that Russia was ready to provide such mediation services if necessary," he said.

"At the moment, we see an unwillingness on the part of Israel, at the very least, to engage in any kind of mediation or to enter the peace path at all. This is what we have observed," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether there was any reaction at all to the Russian president’s readiness to mediate in the settlement of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference that Israel had given the opportunity to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program through diplomacy, but now it is determined to achieve an acceptable result by military means.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.