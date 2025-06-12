Rubio’s greetings on Russia Day on June 12 `polite gesture’ — Russian MP

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, highlighted notable changes in relations between Russia and the United States as he gave a positive assessment of greetings on Russia Day from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The relations between Russia and the United States are at a stage where they are reviving dialogue," Slutsky told TASS in an interview. "The atmosphere on the bilateral track has noticeably changed. Greetings from Rubio should not be surprising. And we should certainly thank the US secretary of state for this polite gesture," he added.

The Russian lawmaker also recalled that Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a new round of bilateral talks, "and in Moscow, this time around."

Earlier on Thursday, Rubio congratulated Russian citizens on Russia Day on behalf of the American people. In his message, he said Washington is seeking constructive engagement with Moscow toward what he called a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine.