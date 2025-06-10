Russia ready to promote peace on Korean Peninsula — envoy to Seoul

SEOUL, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow remains committed to contributing to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinovyev said during a reception ahead of Russia Day.

"Russia is ready to continue its efforts to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. The key to resolving related issues lies in joint efforts to reduce military tensions, build mutual trust, and develop comprehensive security guarantees," the ambassador stated.

Zinovyev also emphasized that, despite existing challenges, Russia and South Korea retain the potential to restore mutually beneficial cooperation. He expressed confidence that renewed ties would serve the interests of both nations.

The ambassador noted that 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Seoul. He highlighted the shared history of the two countries, citing the role of Soviet soldiers in the liberation of the Korean Peninsula.

The reception at the Russian Embassy was attended by numerous foreign diplomats, including representatives from Belarus, Brazil, Ecuador, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, and Egypt.