Russia ready to support in reacting to biological threats — Putin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to the participants and organizers of the fifth Global Biosecurity Challenges. Problems and Solutions international conference, noting Russia’s readiness to provide support in any part of the world in the matters of reacting to biological threats.

"Our country is invariably ready to provide help in reacting to biological threats, including the outbreaks of dangerous diseases, in any part of the world. Naturally, cooperation in this sphere must be carried out with meticulous observance of the principles of equality and respect for the sovereignty of all countries," Putin emphasized.

The issues of ensuring biosecurity have become particularly pressing, the Russian head of state said, explaining that not only this is related to the generally unstable global situation but to a significant degree to the lack of progress in achieving goals outlined in the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

Putin noted that Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, supports the strengthening of collective mechanisms aimed at containing the development and spread of weapons of mass destruction based on the use of pathogens and toxins. "Here, we highly value cooperation both at the broad international level and within the framework of regional initiatives and agreements," he added.

Speaking of the conference’s format, the Russian president noted that such meetings had become more inclusive, which fully confirms their growing authority and relevance. For instance, currently the conference in Sochi unites the leaders of state agencies, research institutions, medical centers and non-governmental organizations from three dozen countries, as well as delegates from a number of international organizations.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that during the conference, its participants will be able to share their best practices and map out new ways and paths of constructive cooperation. He also wished everyone fruitful discussions and all the best.

About conference

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) with support from the Russian Foreign Ministry is hosting the fifth Global Biosecurity Challenges. Problems and Solutions international conference in Russia’s Sochi on the Black Sea coast on June 10-11 for a comprehensive discussion on the issues of boosting global biosecurity.