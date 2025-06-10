Peskov describes criminal case against Latvian MP Roslikov as ’witch hunt’

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has characterized the initiation of a criminal case against Latvian Member of Parliament (Saeima) Aleksey Roslikov, who delivered a parliamentary address in Russian, as a "witch hunt" and a "dangerous trend."

"This is a witch hunt. It is, in all likelihood, a very dangerous trend," Peskov told TASS.

He also said that society and political circles in Latvia are gripped by a Russophobia so pervasive that it overrides common sense. "This is, in all likelihood, a very dangerous trend, because society and political circles are obsessed with Russophobia. Russophobia is literally overriding common sense. Such countries are dangerous in and of themselves," Peskov stated.

At the same time, Russia is unlikely to offer any assistance to Roslikov, who is currently being prosecuted in Latvia, as long as he remains within the country. "It is unlikely that we can," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Russia could provide any help to Roslikov. "He is subject to that legal system; he is a citizen of that country. If he somehow manages to escape the grip of that regime, there is no other way to put it, I am confident that Russia would welcome him," the official added.

Earlier, the Delfi news portal, reported citing Latvia’s State Security Service that a criminal case against Roslikov has been opened following his public statements in support of the Russian language.