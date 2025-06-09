Biden administration did many things ‘to burn in hell’ for — Russian president’s aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The administration of former US President Joe Biden has done many things for which it could "burn in hell," head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with RT.

"It seems to me that [US President Donald] Trump believes in God. While the previous US administration did a lot of things that you can burn in hell for," he said.

He said Trump "believes in God and wants to remain in people's memory as a man who, as he says, is a peacemaker and unifier. This is a very good formula."