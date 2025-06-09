Europe bars Ukrainian ‘management’ from signing good deal with Russia — delegation head

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Europe does not allow Ukraine's "management" to strike a good agreement with Russia, said head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with RT.

"When you talk to them informally, they are basically reasonable people. But the problem is, it seems to me that Europe, that is, those who consider themselves shareholders and owners of Ukraine, simply do not allow them, the management of Ukraine, to reach agreements that are beneficial for Ukraine," he said.

"This is the biggest problem. If we are guided by the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people - and I see in the eyes of that team that they are real people, they understand this themselves - then we can very quickly come to an agreement on acceptable terms."