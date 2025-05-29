Militarization of Europe to require difficult political decisions, expert says

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The process of militarizing Europe has begun, but it will require significant financial investment, tough political decisions, and some compromises, according to Prokhor Tebin, director of the Center for Military-Economic Studies at the Institute for World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

In an interview with TASS, Tebin emphasized that modernizing Europe's defense-industrial complex and establishing a unified market for defense products will not be easy. "Such efforts will demand difficult and often controversial political choices," he noted, commenting on the EU Council’s recent decision to create a 150-billion-euro fund - Security Action for Europe (SAFE) - aimed at enhancing the bloc’s military capabilities.

Tebin explained that the SAFE mechanism is intended to foster greater coordination in both demand and supply within the European arms market. This includes launching joint programs for procurement and maintenance of weapons, military, and special equipment (WMSE), as well as consolidating suppliers through mergers and acquisitions, which could lead to the weakening of competition. However, he pointed out that European nations are actively protecting their domestic industries, striving to preserve jobs and technological advancements.

The expert highlighted the current challenges faced by European WMSE manufacturers, including limited production capacity, surging demand, and uncertainty about the longevity of this demand. Expanding production necessitates scaling up the entire supply chain - a difficult feat within the EU’s existing framework. Consequently, many European defense firms are compelled to source raw materials, components, and parts from abroad. For instance, Rheinmetall, a leading European ammunition producer, has formed a strategic partnership with India’s Reliance Defense to boost its ammunition manufacturing capabilities.

Tebin emphasized that overcoming these hurdles requires sustained financial investment and a consistent long-term policy approach. "Without these, the EU’s defense industry will remain disjointed and overly reliant on exports, caught in fierce intra-European competition, and unable to fully meet the needs of member states," he warned. Moreover, he cautioned that military spending - whether funded through borrowing, tax hikes, or reductions in other public sectors - will largely continue to be driven by defense contractors from outside Europe, such as those in the United States and South Korea.