MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused European countries and the US of turning a blind eye to Ukrainian strikes on civilian Russian sites, saying they instead choose to blow out of proportion Russia's retaliations.

In an interview with television host Pavel Zarubin, the spokesman also said the statements by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that strikes deep into Russian territory were no longer off limits imperiled the ongoing peace-settlement efforts.

Below are key takeaways from the interview, as compiled by TASS.

Drone attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear to Kiev that no one can "mess around" with drones inside Russia.

"If you mess around, you get pummeled."

Russia will continue to ensure its security regardless of what US President Donald Trump has to say.

"Peace process or not, President Trump has something to say or he doesn’t - Russia will ensure its security."

Long-range weapons for Ukraine

The statements by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Ukraine has permission to use long-range weapons inside Russian territory are extremely dangerous.

"This is literally several steps at once toward additional confrontation, and of course, it is all very strongly dissonant with the peace efforts, with the nascent and still-fragile peace process."

Because the statements have been refuted afterward by members of the country's government, the German chancellor may have "confused everyone, or he himself was confused."

If this is how Europe is trying to create uncertainty for Russia, it will backfire.

"Let's see if they can carry that burden."

Criticism of EU, US

Europe and the US turn a blind eye to Ukrainian drone strikes on civilian Russian sites.

"The drone strikes that hit social facilities, ambulances in the Belgorod Region, Kursk Region and so on - they do not want to notice them."

The West is swift with a reaction only to express sympathy for Ukraine.

"Neither Europeans nor Americans want to notice the attempted drone attacks that target us <...> that target [Russian] social facilities. But at the same time, whenever it is about Ukraine, everyone is blowing their trumpets in sync."