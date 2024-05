MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A major fire broke out at a production and storage facility in the east of Moscow, rescuers told TASS.

According to initial estimates, the fire engulfed an area of around 800 square meters. However, a rescue spokesperson said that "currently, the area of the fire is estimated at approximately 1,500 meters."

The building’s roof partially collapsed.

Aviation was requested to assist in the firefighting effort.