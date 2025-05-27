Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 27. /TASS/. Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the threat emanating from European countries that have been seeking to hinder efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"The European sponsors of the Kiev regime have asked that a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine be convened at 3:00 p.m. New York time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on May 29. We have decided to respond in kind and requested a meeting on threats being posed to global peace and security in the wake of actions by a number of European countries that have been hampering efforts toward resolving the Ukraine crisis," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel. "We expect the Greek presidency [of the UN Security Council] to schedule it for 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on May 30," he added.

According to Polyansky, Russia’s opponents at the UN, who he said sit waiting for the results of the Istanbul talks and a reaction from US President Donald Trump, seem to have lost their patience. "They find it important to keep the Ukraine topic active at the Security Council even if they risk missing out on a preferred sentiment for the new US administration," he maintained.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed renewing dialogue on May 11. After US leader Donald Trump told Kiev immediately to accept Putin’s proposal, Ukraine agreed to take part in talks. Prior to that, Vladimir Zelensky demanded a 30-day ceasefire as a condition for negotiations with Moscow.

As a result, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their vision of a ceasefire in detail, and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, shared that the Russian side was pleased with the outcome.