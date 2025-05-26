MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Every statement by European politicians regarding the provision of long-range weapons to the Kiev regime prompts Russia to recalibrate its plans for a strategic buffer zone, Natalia Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, has told TASS.

Recently, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies.

"Europeans should bear in mind that each such announcement about deploying long-range weapons influences our operational plans, adjusting them in accordance with the weapon’s reach, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized. Our foremost priority remains ensuring the safety of our citizens," Nikonorova stated.

She also suggested that the West likely continues to harbor hopes of pushing through a temporary 30-day ceasefire, using it as an opportunity to rearm and strengthen the Ukrainian military.