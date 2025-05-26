Russian troops liberate two communities in Sumy Region over past day

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody in the Sumy Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,415 troops in all frontline areas in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures indicate that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 275 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 235 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, around 205 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, about 475 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 160 troops, a tank and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of an air assault brigade, two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yablonovka, Alekseyevka, Sadki, Pisarevka and Osoyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 275 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Glushchenkovo, Olgovka, Andreyevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zakotnoye, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka and Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 475 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Oktyabrskoye, Novoolenovka, Artyoma, Petrovskogo, Dimitrov, Novotoretskoye and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 475 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novopol and Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, 12 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, four motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russia hammers Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in 152 areas over past day

Russian forces delivered strikes on deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, ammunition depots, storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 220 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 220 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven JDAM guided aerial bombs and five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 220 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 139 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 59,652 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,594 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,564 multiple rocket launchers, 25,306 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,001 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.