Kremlin attributes Trump's remarks on Russian air strikes on Ukraine to emotional strain

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's remarks on the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Force on facilities in Ukraine are connected with the importance of the negotiation process, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Of course, this is a very responsible moment (the beginning of the negotiation process - TASS), which is connected, of course, with emotional overstrain of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions. We are closely monitoring all reactions. At the same time, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is making the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country," Peskov explained, responding to a media question about Trump's statement that something happened to Putin.

"Of course, the launch of the negotiation process, for which the American side has exerted great efforts, is a very important achievement. We are really grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump for helping to organize the launch of this negotiation process. This is a very important achievement," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.