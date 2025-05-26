Russian sailors from crew of Seven Pearls tanker evacuate from Yemen — Russia's Embassy

DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. All Russian sailors have been evacuated from the Seven Pearls oil tanker, which was damaged in an April airstrike by the US on the Yemeni port of Ras Isa, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Yemen told TASS.

"All Russians from the Seven Pearls crew have departed from Yemen," he said, adding that 19 Russian sailors who were on board the tanker flew from Yemen's capital of Sanaa to Jordan's Amman on Sunday. The tanker so far remains in Yemeni territorial waters, the representative noted.

On April 26, Yemen's Houthi-appointed Foreign Minister Jamal Amer said that three Russian sailors of the Seven Pearls oil tanker's crew were injured due to US strikes on Ras Isa, which provided the main part of fuel imports to the rebel-controlled territory.

Russia’s Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Yevgeny Kudrov told TASS on April 29 that one of the three injured Russian sailors had been hospitalized in rebel-controlled Sanaa. The shipowner later evacuated all three sailors to Moscow.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In early May, the US administration and the Yemeni rebels reached an Oman-brokered ceasefire agreement.