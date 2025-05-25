Russia to issue note of protest to Sweden after attack on Russian embassy — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia will refer a note of protest to Sweden following a drone attack on the Russian embassy in Sweden, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Tomorrow, Stockholm will receive a note of protest. Sweden must tame its ultras, take control of the situation and strictly observe the Vienna Convention," she said.

The Russian embassy in Stockholm said earlier that on May 25 it was attacked by a drone, which dropped a container with paint near the building’s entrance.

The embassy recalled that such attacks have been continuing for more than a year. It repeatedly urged the Swedish police and foreign ministry to take measures to avert such attacks and ensure the implementation of the country’s commitments under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.