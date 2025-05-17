MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s daily losses in the special military operation zone have reached up to 1,345 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost 140 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns. The Battlegroup West inflicted losses of over 225 troops, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 13 automobiles, and five artillery guns on enemy.

The actions of the Battlegroup South resulted in the loss of up to 265 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four pickup trucks, a field artillery gun, and three radio-electronic warfare stations. In the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility, Ukraine lost over 490 servicemen, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi, 14 automobiles, an artillery gun, and an ammunition depot. The Battlegroup East made Ukraine lose more than 160 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, six automobiles, two field artillery guns, and two radio-electronic warfare stations. The Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, and destroyed an armored combat vehicle, three automobiles, two field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare systems.

The Defense Ministry also noted that the Battlegroup North’s decisive actions led to the defeat of manpower and equipment belonging to two mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, an assault regiment, and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Khatnoye in the Kharkov Region, as well as Bessalovka, Ryzhevka, Alekseyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka, and Atinskoye in the Sumy Region. Fuel and ammunition depots were destroyed.

The Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and defeated formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Podliman, Druzhelyubovka, Glushenkovo, Andreyevka, Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two radio-electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

The Battlegroup South took more favorable lines and positions, defeating two mechanized and motorized infantry brigades near Seversk, Novodmitrivka, Semyonovka, Ivanopolye, Zarya, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Battlegroup Center engaged and defeated formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, a marine brigade, and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Shevchenko-Pervoye, Popov Yar, Novoekonomicheskoye, Dimitrov, and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Battlegroup East continued its advance deep into Ukrainian defenses, defeating the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Bogatyr, Otradnoye, Zelenoye Polye, and Komar in the DPR.

The Battlegroup Dnepr struck formations of a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades, and three territorial defense brigades near Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as Osokorovka, Berislav, Poniatovka, and Antonovka in the Kherson Region.