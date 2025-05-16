Putin, Turkmenistan’s national leader hold phone call to discuss ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with the national leader of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and exchanged views on the further development of mutually beneficial strategic partnership relations between Russia and Turkmenistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.