Russian envoy questions point of Putin-Zelensky summit without framework agreement

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, as requested by the Ukrainian side at today’s talks in Istanbul, will do nothing to move the negotiation process forward unless meaningful documents are drafted for them to sign, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"In violation of its own ban on talks with President Putin, Ukraine requested such a meeting. However, we understand that a summit itself will have no value-added effect as meaningful documents should be drafted as requested by Russia from the Ukrainian side," the diplomat said. "The hard truth is that dialogue has been launched, and this happened on President Putin’s initiative. We showed the Ukrainians that we don’t bite," he argued.

According to him, at the meeting, Russia shot down the Ukrainian delegation’s proposal for a ceasefire, knowing that they will only use it to regroup and rearm, Miroshnik continued. "The instructions that Vladimir Zelensky issued to his representatives at the talks in Istanbul were not aimed at a peaceful solution, but at buying time to rearm and reposition their troops. They failed to achieve this at the talks," he stated.

However, Miroshnik said, the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side is a major humanitarian step, and it was worth meeting in Istanbul for the sake of this alone.

Earlier on Friday, Istanbul hosted almost two-hour long talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022. Before those, the United States, Turkey, and Ukraine held a trilateral meeting, and Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, met with the US side.

Following the talks, Medinsky shared that the Russian side was satisfied with the result and was willing to continue contacts. According to him, the two sides agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side. Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian side had requested direct talks between the two leaders, and that Russia had taken "note of this request." He explained that Moscow and Kiev would present their vision of a potential ceasefire, and each side "would spell this out in detail." The head of the Russian delegation said that following this, Russia and Ukraine would continue the negotiation process.