Russian delegation plans to leave Istanbul for Moscow today — TASS source

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation plans to leave Istanbul for Moscow later today, a source told TASS.

"The Russian delegation is expected to leave for Moscow today," the source said.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who lead the Russian delegation to the talks, told reporters that the direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side that were organized at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin were completed. According to Medinsky, the Russian side is generally satisfied with the results and is ready to continue contacts.