Putin-Trump meeting should address international issues, Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Bilateral relations, international problems and the Ukraine crisis should become topics for discussion at a future in-person meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a TASS question.

"This meeting (of the Russian and US presidents - TASS) is certainly necessary, both in terms of bilateral Russian-US relations and in terms of discussion, a serious conversation on international affairs and regional issues at the highest level, including, of course, the crisis around Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman assured.

US President Donald Trump said during his visit to the United Arab Emirates that he intends to meet with Putin as soon as he can arrange such a contact. The White House noted that it expects the talks soon.