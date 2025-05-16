PREVIEW: Russia-Ukraine talks expected to begin in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. First direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since spring 2022 are expected to be held in Istanbul on Friday, although the Ukrainian delegation skipped the meeting on Thursday.

The Russian delegation, sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was ready for dialogue back on Thursday. Its head Vladimir Medinsky said the goal of the direct talks with the Ukrainian side was to establish a lasting peace and address root causes of the crisis.

In his words, Moscow viewed the talks as the continuation of the peace process, disrupted in 2022. The Russian negotiating team has the required skills, competence and powers to negotiate, and has a constructive approach, Medinsky added.

Russian negotiators will be waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul, Turkey from 10 a.m. on Friday, he continued. According to Medinsky, Russian negotiators arrived to hold direct bilateral talks without any preconditions.

On Thursday evening, the Russian delegation met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. A trilateral meeting of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for Friday.

Kiev’s response

Vladimir Zelensky refused to go to Istanbul, citing Putin’s absence as the reason. The Kiev government’s negotiating team is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. On Thursday, Zelensky met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that by refusing to negotiate without Putin’s participation, Zelensky looked "pathetic." In his words, Moscow is looking for a long-term settlement. Lavrov also emphasized that any foreign military presence in Ukraine is ruled out.

Role of United States

As of Thursday evening, no decision was made regarding a four-party meeting of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Istanbul.

At the same time, a high-ranking US delegation is still being expected. A White House spokesperson said on May 13 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys Steven Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to arrive in Istanbul.

According to Rubio, the US delegation will decide on a possible meeting between Putin and Trump following the talks in Istanbul. In his opinion, talks between the two leaders are the only way to achieve a breakthrough in the peace process.

However, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Putin was not planning a trip to Istanbul in the coming days. Trump, in turn, said he did not know where he will go on May 16, but it is likely that he returns to the US. At the same time, the White House believes that a Putin-Trump meeting is "imminent.".